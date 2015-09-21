China central bank says it will improve policy framework for cross-border yuan use
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
BEIJING Britain supports the inclusion of the yuan in the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) basket, China's Vice Premier Ma Kai said on Monday.
Ma was speaking to reporters after conclusion of talks with Chancellor George Osborne, who is on a visit to Beijing and was also present at the news conference.
Chinese officials have pledged financial reforms to make the yuan more convertible as they push for the currency to be included in the IMF's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) basket.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
BERLIN The leaders of France and Germany must use the window of opportunity that opens up after elections in both countries to inject new momentum into their single currency project or risk its failure, a leading French think tank warned on Monday.