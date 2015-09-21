Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai (R) stands beside Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (L) before the 7th China-UK strategic economic dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, in Beijing, China, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool

BEIJING Britain supports the inclusion of the yuan in the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) basket, China's Vice Premier Ma Kai said on Monday.

Ma was speaking to reporters after conclusion of talks with Chancellor George Osborne, who is on a visit to Beijing and was also present at the news conference.

Chinese officials have pledged financial reforms to make the yuan more convertible as they push for the currency to be included in the IMF's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) basket.

