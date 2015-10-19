LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday he would raise the issue of subsidised steel with China during a visit this week by President Xi Jinping to Britain.

When asked by opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn whether he would raise the issue of Chinese subsidised steel and the dumping of it on European markets during the Xi visit, Cameron said: "Of course we will raise (it) - that is what our relationship with China is all about.

"It is at such a high level there is no subject off the table and all of these issues including the steel industry will be discussed," he added.

