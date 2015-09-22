SHANGHAI Investors' appetite for trading offshore renminbi remains enormous despite recent market volatility, and will increase in the future, Chancellor George Osborne said on Tuesday.

Osborne made the comments at the Shanghai Stock Exchange during the third day of a five-day trip to China. China's surprise yuan devaluation last month and a plunge in its stock markets since June have fuelled fears that there are more shocks in store for China's economy.

Osborne wants more Chinese investment in Britain, and has championed London's bid to become the dominant centre for offshore yuan trading in Europe.

