SINGAPORE China on Thursday will give its formal support for London to become an offshore trading centre for the yuan, the Financial Times said, a move that would tap into the city's position as a major currency and commodities trading hub.

London would join other centres, including Singapore and Taipei, vying for a share of the growing offshore yuan business since Chinese authorities launched a series of policy initiatives to internationalise the currency.

The newspaper quoted British officials as saying Chinese backing for the move would come later in the day in a joint statement in London by visiting Vice Premier Wang Qishan and Chancellor George Osborne.

But analysts were sceptical London could usurp Hong Kong's pole position as an offshore yuan centre (CNH) because much of Europe's trade with China is scattered throughout the region and with Hong Kong still the gateway for companies seeking to do business with China.

"China's push to make London an offshore yuan centre is an exciting development as it is an important financial centre and also a hub for metals trading, a key focus area for China," said Linan Liu, a senior strategist at Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong.

"Still, London's role along with Singapore and Taiwan will be largely complementary to Hong Kong as this is where the infrastructure and the liquidity exists," she added.

The gradual relaxation on the use of yuan in international transactions has led to 7 percent of Chinese trade now settled in yuan in the March quarter, up from around 1 percent a year ago, according to data from Hong Kong and China central banks.

The pool of deposits denominated in yuan in Hong Kong has exploded in the past year, and has hit nearly 10 percent of total deposits by end July from one percent last January, the data showed.

The Financial Times quoted officials as saying Osborne and Wang would formally welcome the strong interest being expressed by British banks and financial institutions for London to become an offshore trading centre for the yuan.

Wang's visit comes just three months after a trip to London by Chinese premier Wen Jiabao, in which he expressed anger at the way Prime Minister David Cameron publicly criticised human rights violations in China, the paper said.

(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Ken Wills and Jonathan Thatcher)