Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (L) shakes with China's Vice Premier Wang Qishan ahead of the third China-UK Economy and Financial Dialogue at Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing, November 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

LONDON Britain and China will work together to develop a yuan offshore market in London, Chancellor George Osborne said on Thursday.

"We agreed to collaborate on the development of renminbi- denominated financial products and services in London, and our regulators stand ready to support this market," Osborne said.

London will join Singapore and Taipei which are jostling for a share of the growing offshore yuan business, behind Hong Kong. Osborne was speaking at a news conference with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan.

(Reporting by Keith Weir)