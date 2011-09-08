LONDON Britain and China will work together to develop a yuan offshore market in London, Chancellor George Osborne said on Thursday.
"We agreed to collaborate on the development of renminbi- denominated financial products and services in London, and our regulators stand ready to support this market," Osborne said.
London will join Singapore and Taipei which are jostling for a share of the growing offshore yuan business, behind Hong Kong. Osborne was speaking at a news conference with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan.
