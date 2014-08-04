SHANGHAI China is investigating two Canadian nationals for suspected theft of state secrets about China's military and national defence research, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

Xinhua, citing Chinese authorities, identified the two Canadians as Kevin Garratt and Julia Dawn Garratt. It did not say which company the two belonged to or whether they had been detained.

It said the State Security Bureau of Dandong City, in northeast China's Liaoning Province, was investigating the case.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Paul Tait)