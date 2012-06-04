BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry urged Canadian authorities on Monday to capture quickly a man accused of murdering a Chinese student, dismembering his body and posting a video of the gruesome crime online, in a case which has shocked Canada.

Canadian police want to charge Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, with murdering Jun Lin, 32, a student from China.

Montreal police have said Magnotta left Canada for Europe after the murder, but they do not know if is still there or has returned to Canada.

"This is a case concerning a Chinese student in Canada, and the methods used in the crime were brutal. The nature and impact of this crimes were utterly horrible and we feel deeply shocked," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin said.

"We condemn this criminal act and extend our condolences and comfort to the family of the victim."

Liu said Chinese diplomats in Canada were in close contact with police and officials there.

The Chinese side had "requested that the perpetrator be caught as quickly as possible", he told a daily news briefing, adding China was also helping the victim's family get to Canada.

Liu said Chinese students and other Chinese nationals in Canada should "increase their awareness of self-protection and strengthen safety precautions".

Police say Lin was killed on May 24 or May 25.

The first hint of the crime came when a severed foot was mailed to the headquarters of Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Conservative Party. Soon afterward, a hand was intercepted in the mail in Ottawa, and a torso found in an abandoned suitcase close to Magnotta's Montreal apartment.

Other body parts are still missing.

The crime horrified Montreal police, who said Magnotta's blood-stained apartment was the worst crime scene they had ever seen.

