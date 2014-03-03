BEIJING China's central bank downplayed the yuan's recent fall on Monday, saying the world's second-largest economy is in a good shape and the currency's decline did not reflect fundamentals.

The yuan suffered its largest weekly fall in 20 years last week by losing 0.9 percent, an insignificant fall by the standards of other major currencies, but a milestone for the yuan, whose value is strictly managed by China to avoid sharp changes.

"The fundamentals of China's economic growth are good," Yi Gang, the deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) told reporters in the run-up to China's annual parliament meeting. "Please do not worry. The fluctuation in the yuan is normal."

Traders said the abrupt fall in the yuan was orchestrated by the PBOC in collusion with state-owned banks to squeeze investors who had placed large bets that the currency would continue to strengthen.

The sudden reversal also had stoked fears among some investors that China's economy was cooling faster than thought, leading authorities to deliberately suppress the yuan to keep exports competitive -- a notion dismissed by some economists.

China's economic health has been clouded with uncertainty, as data has shown Chinese manufacturers struggling against a slowdown, whereas exporters did surprisingly well in January.

Future economic growth is likely to be hindered by the government's plans for reforms, and some analysts have interpreted the mixed bag of data as a sign that China's economy is sliding into a long and inevitable slowdown.

Yi warned against linking the yuan's recent decline to the outlook for the economy.

"We do not need to read too much into the recent fluctuation of the yuan exchange rate," he said, adding that China is sticking to plans to make into a convertible currency, or one that can traded in global markets with few restrictions.

"Two-way fluctuation in the yuan will be more frequent in future," he said.

Despite the PBOC's assertions that it has sharply reduced intervention in the currency market, traders say the central bank regularly intervenes and had in fact stepped up intervention in the past month, with major state-owned Chinese banks selling yuan at the PBOC's behest.

The yuan's sudden decline has stirred speculation that China is preparing to further widen the yuan's daily trading band. The yuan can currently rise or fall one percent every day from a mid-point set by the PBOC.

Some analysts doubt that a wider trading band would crimp the yuan's strength for long.

A high-yielding and low-risk currency, the yuan is a growing favourite among international investors. Since being revalued in 2005, it has gained 35 percent. But the inflows of hot money have become a worry for regulators, who are afraid that excess speculation will spur inflation and lead to asset bubbles.

(Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)