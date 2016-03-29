SINGAPORE China's State Council, or cabinet, has approved the appointments of two new members to the central bank's monetary policy team, including the new securities regulator Liu Shiyu and new statistics bureau head Ning Jizhe, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Liu replaced Xiao Gang as the chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, while Ning took over Wang Baoan as head of the statistics bureau.

Both Xiao and Wang no longer serve as monetary policy members, the People's Bank of China said in the brief statement with no elaboration.

