SHANGHAI China has arrested the former boss of state-owned Aluminum Corp of China (Chinalco), the country's largest aluminium producer, and expelled him from the party over graft allegations, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday.

Sun Zhaoxue, former general manager of Chinalco, has been accused of soliciting and accepting bribes as well as adultery.

Sun was also the vice chairman of Chinalco's listed subsidiary, Aluminum Corp of China Ltd, as well as the former president of China National Gold Group Corp, the country's biggest gold producer.

The probe into Sun follows widening investigations of officials in the oil industry under President Xi Jinping's crackdown on corruption.

The campaign has also snared former security chief Zhou Yongkang, who disappeared from public view in October, while the government said on Monday that it was also investigating one-time senior aide to former president Hu Jintao.

