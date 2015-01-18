SHANGHAI Top Chinese brokerage CITIC Securities Co Ltd admitted it had violated rules in its margin trading business and pledged to correct its mistakes after regulators clamped down to help cool the red-hot stock market.

China's biggest brokerage by market capitalisation announced several reforms after the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) last week barred it and two other major brokerages from opening new margin trading accounts for three months, following investigations into high-risk margin trading.

CITIC said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange late on Sunday it would no longer allow margin trading contracts to extend beyond the maximum six months.

It would also raise the threshold for clients to open margin trading accounts from the minimum requirement of 300,000 yuan ($48,387) to 500,000 yuan of their cash and value of stock holdings in a single stock trading account.

It also pledged to clear all overdue contracts within the regulatory time limit, without disclosing the limit.

The CSRC said on Friday it had sent inspectors to check margin trading businesses at 45 brokerages last month. The move came after China's blue-chip CSI300 index jumped 44 percent in the last quarter on expectations of monetary policy easing to lift a slowing economy.

The sizzling market has caused a jump in high-risk margin trading. In the Shanghai Stock Exchange alone, the outstanding value of borrowings for margin trading has reached 767 billion yuan, more than double end-July's 284 billion yuan, exchange data shows.

(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Stephen Coates)