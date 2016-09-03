U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks at a news conference during an official visit in Colombo, Sri Lanka, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

HANGZHOU, China U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said on Saturday he will hold a high-level event in New York to which he will invite country leaders to formally ratify the Paris climate change agreement.

Ban was speaking in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, where the United States and China announced their formal ratification of the deal.

