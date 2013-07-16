PageGroup's profit up 11.7 percent on overseas growth
British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market.
LONDON China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) signed its 200th production-sharing contract with a foreign partner on Tuesday, teaming up with BP (BP.L) to drill in the South China Sea.
The landmark demonstrates China's drive to develop its own oil and gas resources at the same time as it buys into developments around the world.
It also shows the enthusiasm of top international oil companies like BP, Shell (RDSa.L) and Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) to deepen ties with the world's fastest-growing oil market and consumer of over 10 percent of world supplies.
The deal relates to block 54/11 in the deepwater Pearl River Mouth Basin, which covers 4,586 square kilometres in water depths from 370 to 2,300 metres, and is close to BP's existing deepwater interests in Blocks 43/11 and 42/05.
CNOOC will be the operator and will own the rights to 51 percent of any commercial discoveries, but BP will carry the cost of exploration. Financial terms were not disclosed in statements from BP and CNOOC's Hong Kong-listed subsidiary CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK).
"This is a good addition of acreage to our deepwater portfolio in the South China Sea and deepens our close relationship with CNOOC. We look forward to some early results," said Mike Daly, BP's executive vice president for exploration.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by David Holmes)
BEIJING China posted its first monthly trade deficit in three years in February as imports surged at their fastest pace since early 2012, driven by its strong demand for commodities from iron ore to crude oil and coal.
LONDON Insurer Legal & General posted an 11 percent rise in 2016 adjusted operating profit to 1.63 billion pounds, boosted by a strong performance in its retirement business, it said on Wednesday.