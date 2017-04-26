FILE PHOTO - Workers unload coal at a storage site along a railway station in Hefei, Anhui province October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Jianan Yu/File Photo

BEIJING Beijing will encourage coal companies to merge and restructure to increase efficiency in the industry and take measures to return thermal coal prices to a "reasonable" range, China's economic planning agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The comment by the state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), came after a meeting with coal mining firms on Tuesday as thermal coal prices continue to rally while utilities that consume the fuel lose money.

The NDRC issued a similar release on Tuesday following a gathering late last week with utilities.

