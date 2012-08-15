Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
SHANGHAI China, the world's top coal producer and consumer, has set its 2012 coal production target at 3.65 billion tonnes and forecast lower output at its top three coal producing regions, according to a statement by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).
The production guidance for Inner Mongolia, Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces was set at 920 million tonnes, 810 million tonnes and 400 million tonnes respectively - lower than their actual output in 2011.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
ATHENS There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.
VIENNA Austria filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, alleging them of wilful deception and fraud linked to a 2 billion euro (1.67 billion pound) order for Eurofighter jets in 2003, the defence ministry said.