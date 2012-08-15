SHANGHAI China, the world's top coal producer and consumer, has set its 2012 coal production target at 3.65 billion tonnes and forecast lower output at its top three coal producing regions, according to a statement by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The production guidance for Inner Mongolia, Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces was set at 920 million tonnes, 810 million tonnes and 400 million tonnes respectively - lower than their actual output in 2011.

