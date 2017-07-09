BEIJING Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC) [CMAFC.UL] has received approval to begin mass production of its ARJ-21 jet, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on its social media account on Sunday.
The state-owned plane maker received a production certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the news agency said.
Shanghai-based COMAC last year said that orders for the twin-engine jet had reached 413 from 19 customers.
COMAC is also developing a bigger C919 jet as part of its efforts to compete against Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) in the lucrative narrow-body market. The C919 had 24 customers and 600 orders, COMAC said in June.
