BEIJING China's total crude oil refining volumes reached 502.8 million tonnes in 2014, up 5.3 percent from the previous year, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

The National Bureau of Statistics also said in a statement that crude steel production reached 822.7 million tonnes over the year, up 0.9 percent compared to 2013 figures, which have been revised upwards.

Total power generation reached 5.4638 trillion kilowatt hours over the year, up 3.2 percent compared to the previous year, the slowest rate of growth since 1998.

(Corrects total refining volumes to 502.8 million tonnes from 503.8 million tonnes)

