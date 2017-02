BEIJING Chinese President Hu Jintao said on Thursday that corruption in the ruling Communist Party must be severely punished, no matter how senior or powerful the person.

The party has expelled senior regional leader Bo Xilai and accused him of abusing his office, taking huge bribes and other crimes in a dramatic fall from power that has shaken the leadership transition at the 18th Party Congress.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)