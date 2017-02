BEIJING China's ruling Communist Party unveiled its new ruling elite on Thursday, capping a leadership transition that ends Hu Jintao and Wen Jiabao's 10 years in office.

Following are the members of the Politburo and its decision-making Standing Committee, and their month and year of birth.

STANDING COMMITTEE

Xi Jinping (June 1953)

Li Keqiang (July 1955)

Zhang Dejiang (November 1946)

Yu Zhengsheng (April 1945)

Liu Yunshan (July 1947)

Wang Qishan (July 1948)

Zhang Gaoli (November 1946)

OTHER POLITBURO MEMBERS

Ma Kai (June 1946)

Wang Huning (October 1955)

Liu Yandong (November 1945)

Liu Qibao (January 1953)

Xu Qiliang (March 1950)

Sun Chunlan (May 1950)

Sun Zhengcai (September 1963)

Li Jianguo (April 1946)

Li Yuanchao (November 1950)

Wang Yang (March 1955)

Zhang Chunxian (May 1953)

Fan Changlong (May 1947)

Meng Jianzhu (July 1947)

Zhao Leji (March 1957)

Hu Chunhua (April 1963)

Li Zhanshu (August 1950)

Guo Jinlong (July 1947)

Han Zheng (April 1954)

