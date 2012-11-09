How do you say deja vu in Greek?
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
BEIJING China's October data indicates that full-year growth will reach 7.5 percent, while inflation should come in just under 4 percent, the head of the National Bureau of Statistics told reporters on Friday.
His projections were in line with previous government targets.
(Reporting By Zhang Shengnan and Lucy Hornby; Editing by Nick Edwards)
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.
MUNICH German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Saturday that the euro was too low for Germany but made clear that Berlin had no power to address this "problem" because monetary policy was set by the independent European Central Bank.