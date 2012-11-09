BEIJING China's October exports rose more than 11 percent on a year ago and imports grew by 2.8 percent over the same period, Commerce Minister Chen Deming said on Friday.

Chen, speaking on the sidelines of the Chinese Communist Party's congress meeting a day ahead of the scheduled official release of October trade data, added that it would be very difficult for China to hit its target to grow total trade by 10 percent in 2012.

"China's exports in September grew 9.9 percent and rose a bit more than 11 percent in October, but this only suggests a mild recovery and I think it is very difficult to achieve the annual target of 10 percent (growth in trade) for this year," Chen told reporters.

A poll of analysts published by Reuters earlier this week had forecast a slight moderation in China's export growth in October, easing to 9 percent. Imports were seen perking up to 3.1 percent on expectations of recovering domestic demand.

Concerns about China's export prospects are mainly due to weak demand from the United States and Europe, China's two largest trading partners, which take up more than one-third of the country's total exports in 2011.

Figures from the just-concluded Canton Fair, China's largest biannual trade exhibition and an important barometer of export growth, also confirmed flagging global demand, with total transactions this autumn season dropping 9.3 percent from a year earlier.

China's economy strode further along the road of recovery from its slowest growth in three years, data for October showed on Friday, as infrastructure investment accelerated and output from the country's factories ran at its fastest in five months.

The uptick in key economic activity indicators last month, after signs of a rebound emerged in September data, cemented the view of many analysts and investors that China's rebound was now gathering momentum thanks to a raft of pro-growth policies rolled out by the government in recent months.

