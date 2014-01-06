SAN FRANCISCO One person has been arrested in connection with a fire at the Chinese consulate in San Francisco last week, the FBI announced on Monday.

FBI spokesman Peter Lee said the individual, whom he did not name, currently faces two criminal charges, one of which is arson. Additional details about the arrest will be disclosed on Monday at a press conference in San Francisco, Lee said.

The Chinese consulate in San Francisco sustained fire and smoke damage last Wednesday evening, but no one was injured. The entrance hit by the alleged arsonist is around the corner from where most of the public enters the building.

