BEIJING China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, booked purchases of about 1.5 million tonnes of corn on Tuesday, with supplies coming from either the United States or Argentina, for state reserves, traders said on Wednesday.

The deal was the latest as Beijing is trying to refill its low state reserves and tame record domestic corn prices, which have driven up the country's food prices.

"Sinograin bought the volume largely from two companies and a bit from others, altogether it was about 1.5 million tonnes for shipment from March to May," said one trading manager with an international trading house in Beijing

"It is a wise decision to buy when Chicago prices slump."

He said the origins of the supply could be either from the United States or Argentina. Another corn trader with a domestic trading house also confirmed the volume.

Argentina had said that it would sign a deal with China next month that would clear the way for corn exports.

Chicago Board of Trade corn prices rose more than 6 percent on Tuesday from its lowest in a year partly supported by talk of fresh purchases by China.

Several traders told Reuters that Sinograin, which manages the state reserves, also bought 100,000-120,000 tonnes of soyoil from Brazil and 700,000-800,000 tonnes of soybeans from United States for state reserves on Tuesday.

Sinograin is looking for a total of up to 2 million tonnes of soybeans and up to 700,000 tonnes of soyoil to refill state reserves.

"Sinograin has planned to buy 2 million tonnes of (imported)soybeans, but only 700,000 tonnes have been done," said one trading manager with a state-owned trading house.

The purchases come as Beijing aims to tame food price rises, a major driver behind its overall inflation, which Beijing considers as a top priority.

