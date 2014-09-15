BEIJING One of China's leading state enterprise executives has been put under investigation by the country's top graft busting body for suspected corruption.

Aluminum Corp of China [ALUMI.UL] general manager Sun Zhaoxue is suspected of "serious violations" of the law, a euphemism for corruption, according to a notice published by China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Sun is also the vice chairman of Chinalco's listed subsidiary, Aluminum Corp Of China Ltd. He is the former president of China National Gold Group Corp [CNGGC.UL], the country's biggest gold producer.

(Reporting By Matthew Miller; Editing by Michael Urquhart)