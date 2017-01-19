May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
BEIJING A Chinese court has jailed Liao Yongyuan, the former general manager of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), for 15 years for graft, a local court said on Thursday.
CNPC is the parent company of state oil major PetroChina.
It was not immediately possible to contact Liao or his lawyer.
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.