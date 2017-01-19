Liao Yongyuan, Vice Chairman of PetroChina, attends a conference in Beijing, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING A Chinese court has jailed Liao Yongyuan, the former general manager of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), for 15 years for graft, a local court said on Thursday.

CNPC is the parent company of state oil major PetroChina.

It was not immediately possible to contact Liao or his lawyer.

