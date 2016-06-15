Zhou Yongkang, China's former domestic security chief, attends his sentence hearing in a court in Tianjin, China, in this still image taken from video provided by China Central Television and shot on June 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Central Television via REUTERS TV

BEIJING A Chinese court on Wednesday jailed the son of former domestic security tsar Zhou Yongkang for 18 years on corruption charges, the official news agency Xinhua said.

The report on Zhou Bin, who had business interests in the energy sector, came hours after a court jailed Zhou's wife, former state television journalist Jia Xiaoye, for nine years, also for graft.

Once one of China's most powerful officials, the elder Zhou was at the centre of the biggest corruption scandals in more than six decades.

