Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87
BERLIN Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of Germany's 1990 reunification and mentor to Angela Merkel, has died at age 87, his Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) said on Friday.
BEIJING Six officials in central China's Hubei province have been punished for dozing off in a meeting on how to motivate lazy bureaucrats, state media and the local government said.
Pictures of the sleeping officials have received widespread coverage in Chinese media over the past two days, amid President Xi Jinping's sweeping crackdown on corruption, extravagance and dereliction of duty.
The Communist Party discipline bureau in Hubei's Xiangyang city on Thursday named the mid-level officials and said they had to write self-criticisms and make public apologies.
The Global Times said on Friday the officials had, ironically, been attending a meeting on how to motivate lazy and sluggish officials.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday he is under investigation in a probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential race and possible collusion by his campaign - and seemed to assail the Justice Department official overseeing the inquiry.
MIAMI President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.