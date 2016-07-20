SHANGHAI China's top anti-graft body said it was investigating a senior government official of Hebei province who was also once ex-chairman of a top steel mill, as the government pushed ahead with an anti-corruption campaign.

Wang Yifang was probed for "violating party discipline", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a one-line statement on late Tuesday, using a term that the government agency normally uses for corruption. The statement did not elaborate.

58-year old Wang became a deputy director of finance and economics of Hebei's People's Congress after leaving Hebei Steel, China's top steel producer, in 2013 as chairman.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sought to crack down on corruption since assuming office almost four years ago, vowing to go after both powerful "tigers" and lowly "flies". Xi has brought down numerous senior officials from big state-owned enterprises and government bodies.

