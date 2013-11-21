German police believe Duesseldorf axe attacker was mentally ill
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
SHANGHAI A former Party official in Guangdong province was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for taking bribes and holding property valued far in excess of his legitimate earnings, official media reported.
Wu Zhaohui, former Communist Party deputy general secretary in the export hub of Dongguan city, was convicted of accepting bribes worth 49.7 million yuan ($8.16 million) and holding a "huge amount of unaccountable property," the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court said, according to the official Xinhua news service.
The court found that Wu, then deputy chief of Dongguan's environmental protection bureau, helped a businessman, Lao Hongzhang, win a bid for an industrial waste disposal project in 2003 and again in 2006, when he was chief of the bureau.
President Xi Jinping has said corruption threatens the party's survival and has vowed to go after high-flying "tigers" as well as lowly "flies" - though so far most anti-corruption targets have been low-ranking.
Landmark reforms announced following a key Party meeting last week included a pledge to step up anti-corruption efforts.
The new measures, part of a package of social and economic reforms, seek to introduce more central Party oversight of corruption and will require Communist cadres to report cases to senior party officials.
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Stephen Coates)
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 members of a Kurdish militia had been killed in Syria in the last week in what appeared to mark an escalation of clashes with the U.S.-backed YPG group vying for control of areas along Turkey's border.
JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak by telephone later on Friday, the White House and Palestinian officials said, their first contact since Trump took office.