China's then Public Security Minister Zhou Yongkang attends the Hebei delegation discussion sessions at the 17th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing in this October 16, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING Chinese authorities have charged former domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang with bribery, abuse of power and intentional disclosure of state secrets, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.

Zhou's case has been transferred to a court in the northern city of Tianjin, Xinhua said.

Last year, China said it had arrested Zhou and expelled him from the ruling Communist Party, accusing him of crimes ranging from accepting bribes to leaking state secrets. It also said his case had been handed over to judicial authorities.

Zhou is by far the highest-profile figure caught up in President Xi Jinping's crackdown on corruption. He is the most senior Chinese official to be ensnared in a graft scandal since the party swept to power in 1949.

