a day ago
Ex-China's securities regulator assistant chairman to be prosecuted - graft watchdog
#World News
July 21, 2017 / 9:33 AM / a day ago

Ex-China's securities regulator assistant chairman to be prosecuted - graft watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Zhang Yujun, then President of Shanghai Stock Exchange, speaks at a conference in Shanghai, November 24, 2011.Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - The former assistant chairman of China's securities regulator, Zhang Yujun, will be prosecuted for serious violations of discipline, the country's graft watchdog said on Friday.

Zhang, who was put under investigation in 2015 after the stock market crash, will be prosecuted for offences including obstruction of investigation, and "disturbing the order of capital markets", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement on its website.

The former vice chairman of the securities regulator, Yao Gang, will also be prosecuted, CCDI said on Thursday.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

