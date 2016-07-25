Former U.N. chief Ban says not running for president of South Korea - media
SEOUL Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday he will not run to become president of South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.
BEIJING A military court in China on Monday jailed for life a former top military officer for corruption, state media said.
Guo Boxiong was a vice chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission until he stepped down in 2012. Last year, the government said it would prosecute him for graft.
WASHINGTON Nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries temporarily barred from the United States by President Donald Trump's executive order may be blocked indefinitely, and others might be added to the list, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Tuesday.
MANILA The Philippine defence ministry asked President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday to issue an order for the military to play a role in his war on drugs, including granting troops powers to arrest "scalawag" police.