China's then Central Military Commission former Vice Chairman General Guo Boxiong stands at attention during the playing of the national anthem before a meeting at the Pentagon in Washington in this July 18, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

BEIJING A military court in China on Monday jailed for life a former top military officer for corruption, state media said.

Guo Boxiong was a vice chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission until he stepped down in 2012. Last year, the government said it would prosecute him for graft.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)