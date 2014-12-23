SHANGHAI A former top executive at a China's largest coal producer has been put under investigation by the country's top graft busting body, the latest in a series of corruption cases against high ranking political and business figures.

Former vice president of China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd Hua Zeqiao is suspected of "serious violations" of the law, a euphemism for corruption, according to a notice published by China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Hua, aged 62, served as vice president of the company in charge of coal marketing from 2004, according to public filings on Hong Kong Stock Exchange website.

Another two executives at Shenhua are also under investigation, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a brief statement on Monday.

The probe into Hua follows widening investigations of officials in the energy sector under President Xi Jinping's crackdown on corruption.

Earlier on Tuesday, China arrested the former boss of state-owned Aluminum Corp of China (Chinalco), the country's largest aluminium producer, and expelled him from the party over graft allegations.

The campaign has also snared former security chief Zhou Yongkang, who disappeared from public view in October, while the government said on Monday that it was also investigating one-a time senior aide to former president Hu Jintao.

