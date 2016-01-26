BEIJING The head of China's National Bureau of Statistics is being investigated for alleged discipline violations, the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said on Tuesday, the latest top official to be implicated in a corruption crackdown.

The official, Wang Baoan, was "suspected of serious violation of discipline", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a short statement on its website.

It did not provide details. In the past, use of such wording about violations has generally referred to corruption.

The announcement came hours after Wang held a press briefing on the economy.

Wang could not be reached for comment.

President Xi Jinping has embarked on a sweeping campaign to root out deeply ingrained corruption since assuming office three years ago, warning, like others before, that the problem is so bad it could affect the party's grip on power.

The campaign has targeted a broad swathe of high-ranking officials, from members of the military to former judges and various ministry chiefs, as well as numerous bosses of state-owned companies.

This month, a former vice public security minister, Li Dongsheng, was jailed for 15 years for corruption offences.

Wang was deputy finance minister from 2012 until April 2015, when he took up the powerful post of statistics bureau chief, according to details posted on the CCDI website.

