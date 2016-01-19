BEIJING A deputy head of China's Taiwan Affairs Office is being investigated for suspected "serious discipline violations", the ruling Communist Party's anti-graft watchdog said on Tuesday, using the normal euphemism for corruption.

The brief statement from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection gave no other details of the probe into Gong Qinggai.

Taiwan is a highly sensitive issue for Beijing.

China considers self-ruled Taiwan, which voted in a new president and parliament on Saturday, a wayward province, to be brought under Beijing's control by force if needed. Defeated Nationalist forces fled there in 1949 at the end of a civil war.

Gong, 57, is from the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian, which lies just across the narrow strait that separates China and Taiwan.

He joined the Taiwan Affairs Office, which is in charge of policy towards the island and relations with it, in 2013, having previously spent his entire working career with the Fujian government, according to his official biography.

It was not possible to reach him for comment.

Earlier in the day, the watchdog said authorities would prosecute two former senior officials, including a one-time vice mayor of Shanghai, for corruption, after probes found they abused their power and took bribes.

Dozens of senior officials have been jailed for corruption since President Xi Jinping assumed office three years ago and launched a renewed push against the problem, warning it was so severe it could affect the party's grip on power.

