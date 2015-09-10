BEIJING China's ruling Communist Party has sent its corruption inspectors deep into the heart of the violence-prone far western region of Xinjiang, the party said on Thursday, a part of the country which had been largely left out of the graft fight.

The party's corruption-busting Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said that the teams had "recently" taken up their positions in 10 cities or counties, including Hotan, in southern Xinjiang's Uighur heartland.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the region in the past few years, most in violence between the Muslim Uighur people who call Xinjiang home and ethnic majority Han Chinese.

President Xi Jinping has vowed to combat deep-seated corruption since assuming power in late 2012, though parts of China with big minority populations like Xinjiang and Tibet have largely escaped the campaign so far.

However, the ethnic Uighur mayor of Hotan was put under investigation for graft last year, a fate that befell another senior Uighur, a secretary general of the regional government.

The inspection teams will look for corrupt practices such as bribery and extravagance, as well as those who are "seriously disunited", likely a reference to people who display a lack of enthusiasm about unity between Xinjiang's difference races.

The graft watchdog also provided a list of telephone numbers and postal address for people to get in touch and report corrupt practices.

Other areas targeted for inspection include counties along the remote border with Kazakhstan.

The officially atheist Communist Party has striven to appoint and promote more minority officials but, in Xinjiang especially, the Han Chinese-dominated party faces deep suspicion.

Some recent attacks have targeted Uighurs aligned with the government, including the killing of a state-backed Uighur imam last year.

A deputy head of the Chinese Communist Party's graft watchdog visited Interpol as part of a trip to France to push for greater international cooperation in the fight against corruption, state media said on Thursday.

