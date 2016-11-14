BEIJING A consortium that includes China Railway Construction Corp has won a 15-billion-yuan ($2.2-billion) project to build a railway track for Beijing's new airport, the group said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

The PPP project will take around 35 months, with the project capital set at 35 percent of the total investment, it said.

Beijing is building a second airport to meet fast-growing demand for air travel. The first phase is expected to be finished by 2019, officials recently told reporters.

It could eventually be the world's largest, serving 100 million passengers annually after two more phases are complete.

The CRCC consortium includes Beijing MTR Construction Administration Corp, Beijing Urban Construction Group Ltd and Beijing Municipal Construction Co Ltd.

($1=6.8428 Chinese yuan renminbi)

