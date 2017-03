SHANGHAI China Securities Finance Corp, the country's state margin lender, will use money to subscribe to mutual funds in a bid to provide "ample liquidity" to fund companies, China's securities regulator said on Thursday.

The move aims to boost investor confidence, ensure stable operation of the mutual fund industry and stabilise the stock market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on its website.

