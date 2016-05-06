SHANGHAI China's securities regulator said it is studying the impact of overseas-listed Chinese companies delisting in order to list on the mainland through initial public offerings or restructuring.

The China Securities Regulatory Commision (CSRC) said it has noticed market controversies over such a practice, as well as calls for attention to the wide price gaps between Chinese and overseas stock markets, and the stir-frying of "shell" resources, which are often used for back-door listings.

The CSRC made the comments in response to market rumours that CSRC will suspend domestic listings by companies currently listed overseas, the Shanghai Securities News reported.

