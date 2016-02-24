SHANGHAI A proposal to devalue China's yuan, also known as the renminbi, is not on the agenda for this week's meeting of policymakers from the Group of 20 biggest economies in Shanghai, the official China Daily reported on Thursday, quoting finance minister Lou Jiwei.

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will meet on Feb. 26-27, with currency devaluations one of the key topics expected to be on the agenda, along with sagging global growth and divergent monetary policies.

