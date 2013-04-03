BEIJING China's outstanding foreign debt fell to $737.0 billion (£488.6 billion) at the end of 2012 from $770.8 billion at the end of September, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

Short-term foreign debt, a category usually used to gauge hot-money inflows, stood at $541.0 billion, down from $572.8 billion at the end of September, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website, www.safe.gov.cn

(Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)