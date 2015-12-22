Buildings in construction are seen among mist during a hazy day in Rizhao, Shandong province, China, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI China's local government debt risks are manageable although some localities still issue debt in excess of the permitted scale, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said.

The country's local government debt ratio was 86 percent at the end of 2014, a level at which risks are manageable, Lou said, according to a transcript of his remarks posted on the website of China's legislature on Tuesday.

As of Dec. 11, local governments had issued 591.2 billion yuan (£61.3 billion) of new debt for the year, accounting for 99 percent of the annual quota, Lou said. Local governments had also issued 3.18 trillion yuan of debt under the local government debt swap first announced in early March, Lou added.

Separately, state news agency Xinhua said outstanding local government debt was expected to be contained at 16 trillion yuan by the end of 2015, within the limit approved in August by the legislature. China's local government debt ratio for 2015 was also estimated at 86 percent, Xinhua said.

In spite of strict regulations restricting how local governments can raise debt first instituted in late 2014, some localities were still raising debt in excess of the mandated amount or providing guarantees to enterprises raising debt, Lou said.

China has been struggling to control the growth of its massive local government debt pile, officially estimated at 15.4 trillion yuan in 2014, without hamstringing the ability of municipalities to invest and support growth.

In March, the finance ministry announced a 1 trillion yuan debt swap programme to help municipal governments refinance high-interest, largely off balance sheet maturing debt with lower interest debt issued in the new municipal bond market. The size of the programme was later expanded to 3.2 trillion yuan.

