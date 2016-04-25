SHANGHAI China's interbank market operator said on Monday that trade in suspended debt instruments of China Railway Materials Co Ltd can resume with conditions, in a bid to protect investors' rights.

State-owned China Railway Materials earlier this month suspended trade in 16.8 billion yuan (1.8 billion pounds) worth of its debt instruments, as the company was struggling to make payments.

Before trade is normalized, transactions can take place as long as the two parties acknowledge in written letters that they are aware of the risks involved and promise to assume potential losses, the interbank market operation said in a statement on its website.

