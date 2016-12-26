Exclusive: Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Monday a Chinese aircraft carrier's voyage in the Pacific shows China's expanding military capability and Japan was closely monitoring it.
Japan would take all steps for warning and surveillance activity in the area, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.
China says its first aircraft carrier is carrying out routine exercises in the Western Pacific.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Robert Birsel)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
LONDON British low-cost airline easyJet said the weaker pound would hit profit more than expected this year, sending its shares lower on Tuesday as it battles to cope with the price war raging in Europe's short-haul travel market.
LONDON easyJet's biggest shareholder Stelios Haji-Ioannou said he would use some of his shares to vote against the re-election of the company's chairman, as part of a protest against the low cost airline's plan to expand its fleet.