BEIJING Authorities have detained a man for seven days for posting on the Internet details of the investigation related to ex-police chief Wang Lijun, official media said on Saturday, in a case that led to China's biggest political scandal in two decades.

Wang, the former police chief of Chongqing municipality in southwest China, was jailed in September for 15 years for trying to cover up a murder carried out by the wife of his politician boss, Bo Xilai.

In early February, Wang had fled to the U.S. consulate in the nearby city of Chengdu apparently seeking asylum after confronting Bo with evidence implicating Bo's wife, Gu Kailai, in the death of Briton Neil Heywood.

The man, surnamed Mao, has been placed under "administrative detention" in Chengdu, the capital of southwestern Sichuan province, the Chengdu Daily reported, citing the Chengdu National Security Bureau.

An airline worker, surnamed Wang, had given information about Wang Lijun to Mao, who then posted it online, the report said.

Mao "deliberately leaked national security work secrets, causing a malign influence", the paper said, adding that the airline worker received a warning.

The paper provide no further details, but a passenger list that circulated online earlier this year through microblogs showed that Wang had travelled to Beijing with national security officers in February after leaving the U.S. Consulate in Chengdu.

