BEIJING Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng said on Friday he was increasingly worried after being unable to meet U.S. diplomats face-to-face since Wednesday, and he repeated his wish to stay in the United States "for a time".

In a brief telephone interview, Chen told Reuters from a Beijing hospital that he was also worried because his wife Yuan Weijing's movements had been restricted and monitored. He said he had heard that his friends had also been harassed.

"My situation is not good," said Chen, who went to hospital for treatment of a foot injury suffered during his escape from house arrest in rural Shandong province last month. "I haven't been able to meet with U.S. embassy diplomats for two days. They came here but weren't allowed inside."

U.S. officials have said they have spoken to Chen by phone, and also met his wife Yuan face-to-face.

(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Mark Bendeich)