BEIJING Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei said on Wednesday police had warned him to stay away from a court hearing on his company's lawsuit against a tax agency, which he said illegally imposed a 15 million yuan (1.5 million pounds) tax evasion penalty on it.

Beijing's Chaoyang District Court agreed last month to hear the lawsuit from the company that markets Ai's work, a departure from the courts' consistent refusal to give dissidents such as Ai any hearing.

His supporters say the tax case, due to be heard later on Wednesday, is part of the government's drive to muzzle the outspoken social critic.

Despite the courts' acceptance of his lawsuit, Ai told Reuters that police called him repeatedly on Tuesday afternoon, warning him not to turn up at the courthouse.

"'You can never make it. Don't even try,'" Ai, 55, said police told him. He said police gave no reason.

"This nation can have anything, they can have a satellite that goes to the sky and the moon, but they can never give you a clear reason why," he said. "This is ridiculous, right? There's no conversation, no discussion. Maybe they don't even know the reason. It's a really mysterious nation."

Ai's legal consultant, Liu Xiaoyuan, was also unreachable after he was told to meet state security officers on Tuesday night, according to Ai and Liu Yanping, a worker in Ai's studio.

Liu Xiaoyuan did not answer calls to his mobile phone.

Security officers have instructed prominent dissidents to remain in their homes and stay away from the hearing.

Chinese courts, strictly controlled by the ruling Communist Party, rarely accept lawsuits filed by dissidents or their relatives.

The company's lawyer, Pu Zhiqiang, told Reuters on Tuesday that he hoped for a fair trial.

"The price that the authorities will pay for blatantly violating the law is now too large," he said. "This case has always been a fabricated case."

Pu said previously that officials had not shown him any original documents with evidence of the alleged tax evasion and had held a closed hearing last July, which he said violated a law requiring open hearings.

Ai was detained without charge in April 2011 and held mainly in solitary confinement until his conditional release in June last year.

The bearded artist has been a persistent irritant to authorities and parried efforts to silence him, communicating with his supporters on Twitter and calling for a public forum to discuss his tax case.

Government efforts to muzzle Ai have frequently backfired, as demonstrated by an outpouring of public sympathy - and cash - in response to the tax penalty. About 30,000 people donated money to help Ai cover an 8.45 million yuan (826.8 thousand pounds) bond required to contest the tax charges.

"We simply have to ask (the authorities): what can they achieve by this? Do you think this nation should be ruled by law?" Ai said.

