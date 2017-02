Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng was escorted out of the U.S. embassy in Beijing on Wednesday by U.S. ambassador Gary Locke, who took him to a hospital, The Washington Post said.

"Locke called The Washington Post from his car at about 3:30 p.m. (Beijing time) to say he was with Chen. A Post correspondent spoke briefly to Chen on the phone, who said he was fine and on the way to the hospital," the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Ed Davies)