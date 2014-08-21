Nobel laureate poet Derek Walcott dies in St. Lucia
CASTRIES, St. Lucia Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.
BEIJING Kungfu movie star Jackie Chan offered the public a "deep bow of apology" after his son, actor, singer and socialite Jaycee, was arrested in Beijing for drug use.
Jackie Chan, 60, served as a goodwill spokesman for the China National Anti-Drug Committee in 2009, promoting anti-drug education.
Jaycee, 32, was arrested on Monday after police found 100 grams of marijuana in his apartment, they said. [ID:nL4N0QP2RK]
"As a public figure, I'm ashamed and distressed," Chan wrote on his Chinese-language microblog on Wednesday. "His mother is especially heartbroken.
"Along with Jaycee, I want to take a deep bow of apology to the public."
The younger Chan is the latest celebrity caught up in a campaign against drugs in China, which has vowed to purge the country's elite of decadence and other social vices.
Corruption and excess among the upper class are a prime source of social discontent as a yawning gap between the poor and the wealthy widens.
The use of drugs in China, particularly synthetic drugs like methamphetamine, ketamine and ecstasy, has grown along with the rise of a new urban class with greater disposable income.
Last week, a group of 42 entertainment management firms said they had signed a deal with Beijing police that they would not work with celebrities who used drugs, the state-owned Beijing News reported.
