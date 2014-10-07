BEIJING An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck in China's Yunnan province on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey reported, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.The USGS said the quake's epicentre was 163 km (101 miles) north-northwest of Yunjinghong and 10.0 km deep.

The official Xinhua news agency said shaking could be felt in the provincial capital of Yunnan.

The epicentre is in a remote, mostly rural mountainous part of Yunnan.

Hundreds died in a 6.3 magnitude quake which hit another part of Yunnan in August.

